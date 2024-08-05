Inside Columbia

Search

The Broadway Diner Opens its Own Pie Shop

By Zola Heck
the broadway diner (1)-min

The Broadway Diner is switching things up with the addition of its pie shop. According to the restaurant’s website, the Broadway Diner’s Pie Shop is “your go-to for pies in Columbia.” The website says the pies are handmade “with real ingredients, ensuring every bite is perfect.”

There are currently four pies to choose from, including Jasper pie with blueberries in a sour cream custard, apple pie, cherry pie and pumpkin pie.

To order any pie all you have to do is browse the selection, choose the pie you want to take home and submit the order online at least four days before you intend to pick up the pie(s). Pick-up is only offered from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on the new pie shop, visit broadwaydinercomo.com/pies. “We look forward to baking something special for you!”

Inside Columbia Latest Issue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo