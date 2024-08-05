The Broadway Diner Opens its Own Pie Shop

The Broadway Diner is switching things up with the addition of its pie shop. According to the restaurant’s website, the Broadway Diner’s Pie Shop is “your go-to for pies in Columbia.” The website says the pies are handmade “with real ingredients, ensuring every bite is perfect.”

There are currently four pies to choose from, including Jasper pie with blueberries in a sour cream custard, apple pie, cherry pie and pumpkin pie.

To order any pie all you have to do is browse the selection, choose the pie you want to take home and submit the order online at least four days before you intend to pick up the pie(s). Pick-up is only offered from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on the new pie shop, visit broadwaydinercomo.com/pies. “We look forward to baking something special for you!”