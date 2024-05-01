Inside Columbia

Zombie Pub Crawl Returns to Columbia

By Jane Steinbrecher
Don your best zombie attire and spooky makeup for the return of Woodhaven’s annual Zombie Pub Crawl on Halloween from 6 p.m. to bar close. Wristbands can be purchased online for $10 and picked up from On The Rocks prior to the event. Purchase of wristband includes free cover, exclusive drink deals at various locations and discounted transportation through UR Ride Taxi Service. Wristband-wearers can hail a ride to a downtown bar for $1 and secure safe transportation back home for $5.

Participating bars include The Penguin Piano Bar and Restaurant, Harpo’s, The Shot Bar and plenty more! All proceeds from the crawl benefit Woodhaven, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting adults and children with developmental disabilities.

