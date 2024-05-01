Shows and Movies to Stop and Watch While Channel Surfing

WELCOME TO OUR ULTIMATE LISTS! In each issue, you will find a curated selection of things to listen to or watch, put together by influencers in the community, on-air talent from Zimmer Communications or a member of the Inside Columbia staff. For this issue, Brian Wear, owner of Brian Wear Plumbing, shared his ultimate watchlist while channel flipping or streaming. Click here to view the full watchlist. Enjoy!

I usually find myself mindlessly channel surfing from whatever movie or show that happens to be on that I like. It drives my wife crazy, which is not why I do it. It’s amazing and confusing with all the steaming services these days — the unbelievable number of options. I grew up with three channels. I rarely go to the movies these days, although it does seem like better films are being made now unlike the last few years. Anyway, this is my list.

“Horizon”— MAX

I’m old and I like a good western, and I’ve been looking forward to this one, even though I’m pretty ticked off that Montana Batman isn’t finishing Yellowstone. This is part one, and it was three hours, but it was pretty good. Lots of characters and storylines that I assume will come together in part two. Costner likes to have a message in his projects, and I believe one of them is if people today had to deal with what our ancestors who settled the West did, there would be a lot less people. I look forward to part two.

“The Innovation That Built America”— History Channel

I love history, and there’s a lot of interesting stories here. From soup to ice cream, soda, candy and breakfast foods, from the story of Walt Disney and Evel Knievel to cell phones and rental cars. Ruthless backstabbing, tireless hours of work never to see any fruits of labor, unbelievable risks that pay off big. God bless America.

“American Nightmare”— Netflix

This is just crazy. I don’t want to talk about it and give anything away. It’s three episodes so not a huge commitment, and it’s worth it. It’s one of those stories that you think will never happen to you, but it happened to someone. Start it early in the evening because you’ll want to finish it.

“Jerry and Marge Go Large”— Paramount + or Amazon Prime Video

The best movies are based on real life. I enjoyed this one from 2022. Maybe it’s because I wonder at times what I’ll do if I retire. Should be watched by any kid who thinks math is dumb. I enjoyed Rainn Wilson’s character in this one.

“Seinfeld”— Netflix and TBS

Best sitcom ever, and don’t even try and convince me otherwise.

