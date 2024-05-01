Inside Columbia

14th Annual Gurucharri Foundation Golf Tournament

By Zola Heck

The Vincent P. Gurucharri, M.D., Foundation had its 14th annual golf tournament at the Columbia Country Club. It was an exciting day of swinging, networking and fundraising for beginners and advanced golfers alike. The golf tournament raised money to support the Vincent P. Gurucharri Foundation, which is dedicated to providing financial support for cancer patients in the community.

Date: July 15
Location: Columbia Country Club
Photos by: Nancy Toalson and Wally Pfeffer, mizzouwally@compuserve.com

Logan Gray, Joe Ritter, Joel Schirmer, Montgomery Hill
Greg Flaker, Deb Richardson, Orv Salmon, Steve Neal
Kevin Harvey, Joe Carrone, Evan Perry, AJ Perry
Bob McDavid, Jim Sowash, Jim Roller, Jay Ward
Les and Mary Sapp, Mike and Deb Gerecke
Gerald Orth, Charles Lemmers, Ron Carter, Randy Morrow
Lynn Hendrick, Donna Breedlove, Chris Schulz, Steve Crabtree
