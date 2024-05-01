14th Annual Gurucharri Foundation Golf Tournament

The Vincent P. Gurucharri, M.D., Foundation had its 14th annual golf tournament at the Columbia Country Club. It was an exciting day of swinging, networking and fundraising for beginners and advanced golfers alike. The golf tournament raised money to support the Vincent P. Gurucharri Foundation, which is dedicated to providing financial support for cancer patients in the community.
Date: July 15
Location: Columbia Country Club
Photos by: Nancy Toalson and Wally Pfeffer, mizzouwally@compuserve.com