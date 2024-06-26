Inside Columbia

Big Derby Party

By Zola Heck

While wearing their finest derby day attire, community members gathered for the Big Derby Party to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri. Members enjoyed derby food and drinks,seven different live auction items, a raffle for a piece of jewelry from Buchroeders Jewelers and more. In total, the event raised more than$45,000over three hours, with about 150 guests in attendance.

Date: May 4
Location: Country Club of Missouri
Photos by: Nancy Toalson and Wally Pfeffer, mizzouwally@compuserve.com

dsc 2379
Patrick and Christina Stamos, Anne and Chris Hurst
dsc 2352
Beth and Stephen Worsham
dsc 2354
Adonica and Demarco Coleman
dsc 2356
Ann Merrifield and Kayla Jackson-Williams
dsc 2364
Dianne Orton and Emily Brady
dsc 2384
Melanie Staloch, Jill Newton, Gwen Structemeyer
Demarco Coleman and Charles Bruce
