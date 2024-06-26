While wearing their finest derby day attire, community members gathered for the Big Derby Party to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri. Members enjoyed derby food and drinks,seven different live auction items, a raffle for a piece of jewelry from Buchroeders Jewelers and more. In total, the event raised more than$45,000over three hours, with about 150 guests in attendance.
Date: May 4
Location: Country Club of Missouri
Photos by: Nancy Toalson and Wally Pfeffer, mizzouwally@compuserve.com