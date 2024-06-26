Inside Columbia

Brunch and Blingo

By Zola Heck

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri’s Brunch and Blingo event, presented by Fortified Roofing & Siding, was held June 8 at the Country Club of Missouri. More than 250 attendees enjoyed brunch, a robust silent auction and games with dazzling prizes. All funds raised at the event support the Ronald McDonald House’s mission of providing a home away from home for families of children being treated at area hospitals and health-related facilities.

Date: June 8
Location: Country Club of Missouri
Photos by: Ronald McDonald House Charities

Top row: Rachel Roling, Lindsey Jones, Jessica Caldera, Melissa Cook, Lauren Brengarth
Bottom row: Jennifer Backes, Amanda Shahota, Katie Eaton, Stessie Millner
Steffanee Richardson, Kristen Maier
Leslie Shock, Hannah Farmer, Andrea Hanick
Terry Haupt and Jude Henley
Amanda Joy and Alexandra London
Terri Gray and Ashlee Smith
Lindsey Rowe and Shelley Naydyhor
