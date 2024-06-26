Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri’s Brunch and Blingo event, presented by Fortified Roofing & Siding, was held June 8 at the Country Club of Missouri. More than 250 attendees enjoyed brunch, a robust silent auction and games with dazzling prizes. All funds raised at the event support the Ronald McDonald House’s mission of providing a home away from home for families of children being treated at area hospitals and health-related facilities.
Photos by: Ronald McDonald House Charities