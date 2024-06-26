Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri’s Brunch and Blingo event, presented by Fortified Roofing & Siding, was held June 8 at the Country Club of Missouri. More than 250 attendees enjoyed brunch, a robust silent auction and games with dazzling prizes. All funds raised at the event support the Ronald McDonald House’s mission of providing a home away from home for families of children being treated at area hospitals and health-related facilities.

Top row: Rachel Roling, Lindsey Jones, Jessica Caldera, Melissa Cook, Lauren Brengarth

Bottom row: Jennifer Backes, Amanda Shahota, Katie Eaton, Stessie Millner

Steffanee Richardson, Kristen Maier

Leslie Shock, Hannah Farmer, Andrea Hanick

Terry Haupt and Jude Henley

Amanda Joy and Alexandra London

Terri Gray and Ashlee Smith