Over 200 fans of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri attended the 24th annual Countdown to Kickoff, presented by Columbia Safety and Supply. More than 50 items were available for purchase in the silent auction with another 10 or so for the live auction, resulting in over $130,000 raised. The highlights of the evening were introductions by Athletic Director Laird Veatch, the attendance of Coach Gary Pinkel and the interview of Coach Eli Drinkwitz by Ben Arnet.

Date: July 25

Location: Columns Club at Memorial Stadium

Photos by: Nancy Toalson and Wally Pfeffer, mizzouwally@compuserve.com

Laird Veatch, Matt Garrett, Ben Arnet

Ann Merrifield, Eli Drinkwitz

Danielle Culbertson, Kerrie Bloss, Kayla Inez

Sherri and Steve Redmon

Tim and Betsy Vicente

Gary Pinkel, Lizzy Denzel