Over 200 fans of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri attended the 24th annual Countdown to Kickoff, presented by Columbia Safety and Supply. More than 50 items were available for purchase in the silent auction with another 10 or so for the live auction, resulting in over $130,000 raised. The highlights of the evening were introductions by Athletic Director Laird Veatch, the attendance of Coach Gary Pinkel and the interview of Coach Eli Drinkwitz by Ben Arnet.

Date: July 25
Location: Columns Club at Memorial Stadium
Photos by: Nancy Toalson and Wally Pfeffer, mizzouwally@compuserve.com

Countdown to Kickoff
Laird Veatch, Matt Garrett, Ben Arnet
Countdown to Kickoff
Ann Merrifield, Eli Drinkwitz
Countdown to Kickoff
Danielle Culbertson, Kerrie Bloss, Kayla Inez
Countdown to Kickoff
Sherri and Steve Redmon
Countdown to Kickoff
Tim and Betsy Vicente
Countdown to Kickoff
Gary Pinkel, Lizzy Denzel
Countdown to Kickoff
Gary and Amy Gundy
