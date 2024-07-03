Best of Columbia 2024: 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis

As the first dispensary to open in Columbia, 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis knew that it had to set a high standard for the vibrant, welcoming community. The team’s unwavering dedication to integrity, quality and compassion for all customers are a few reasons why they are a beloved business.“

Our proactive engagement with the local community underscores our dedication to being more than just a business — we aim to be a trusted and beloved part of Columbia,” says Jason Corrado, CEO of 3Fifteen Primo.

Winning Silver in this year’s Best of Columbia competition highlights the business’ commitment to excellence. The budtenders enhance each person’s experience through an inviting and personalized environment. They are the foundation of 3Fifteen Primo, working to set the bar higher for everyone involved.“

Being recognized as one of the best dispensaries in Columbia is not just an accolade for us — it’s a responsibility,” Corrado says. “It motivates us to continuously improve and innovate, ensuring that we always exceed the expectations of our customers and remain a trusted and beloved part of the community.”

Customers often highlight that the uniquely warm and inviting atmosphere at3Fifteen Primo is unmatched in Missouri, which keeps them coming back.

The business continues to make an impact in Columbia. It now offers a broader menu selection, new weekly deals and free delivery with a purchase of $50 or more. It also recently introduced a late-night drive-thru until 11 p.m. onFridays and Saturdays. This is all to provide equitable access and enrich the lives of community members. Beyond enhancing the customer experience, 3Fifteen Primo proudly partners with other local businesses and supports community events.“

We are deeply grateful for the support and trust of our customers, and we look forward to continuing to serve and uplift the Columbia community in every way possible,” Corrado says.

3Fifteen Primo Cannabis

4003 Ponderosa St.

573-355-2866

3fifteenprimo.com