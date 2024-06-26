Best of Columbia 2024: BMW of Columbia, Mercedes-Benz of Columbia

The teams at BMW of Columbia and Mercedes-Benz of Columbia know that doing business the right way means customers will follow. Their customer-first business model has enabled them to grow to four dealerships in mid-Missouri in recent years, despite the challenging economic environment.“

When you step into our dealerships you see familiar faces and people that have been helping you for years,” says Rusty Drewing, owner of BMW of Columbia and Mercedes-Benz of Columbia. “They are all long-time members of the community, and they know the value of always doing the right thing.”

As a lifetime resident of Columbia, he is proud of the city he calls home and believes it is one of the best places to live in the country. This is a major reason he is so dedicated to providing excellence to his community. This excellence deeply resonates with customers, as the dealerships won Gold in the BestPlace to Buy a Car category during this year’s Best of Columbia competition.“

It means everything to us,” Drewing says. “Being selected by readers is an honor for our two dealerships in Columbia, because it shows our customers are passionate about our business.” A positive interaction is guaranteed for customers walking into the dealerships, whether it’s their first time, or they are a well-known face. The team values each interaction, as they know gaining a customer’s trust means earning and keeping their business.“

We are overjoyed to receive this honor and want to give a big THANK YOU to everyone that voted for us,” Drewing says. “It lets our team know that people notice what we are doing.”

BMW of Columbia, Mercedes-Benz of Columbia

1900 & 1710 I-70 Drive SW

573-886-7040

573-446-2691

RustyDrewing.com