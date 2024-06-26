Best of Columbia 2024: Brian Wear Plumbing

Choosing Brian Wear Plumbing means more than just emergency plumbing assistance or routine plumbing repairs, it means you’ll have someone on your side providing a personalized approach, with top-quality work at fair and honest rates.

Owner Brian Wear says he loves to seethe positive impact his business has on the community, even for those who have yet to use his services, such as “having someone stop on a street while driving by to tell me what a great job we’re doing at his neighbor’s and what great things he’s heard about us. Fortunately for him he hasn’t needed a plumber but will call us if he does.”

He hopes to show people that it’s not just about the repair, it’s about protecting the health of the nation as a plumber. “Modern plumbing has done more to stop disease and lengthen lives than any modern medical advancement. That’s still true and just as important today as it was a hundred years ago. And we take this seriously.”

Wear says winning Gold in the Best Plumbing Company category means “a great deal” to him and his team. “It tells me we have a lot of people voting on their own,” he says. As far as the future of his company goes, Wear says he will continue to help the community by simply “being the best.

Brian Wear Plumbing

2501 Rangeline St., suite B

573-864-4463

Brianwearplumbing.com