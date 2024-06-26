Best of Columbia 2024: Buchroeders Jewelers

A trusted staple in downtown Columbia since 1896, Buchroeders Jewelers is renowned for its friendly, welcoming environment, expert custom jewelry design and impressive collection of in-stock engagement rings and loose diamonds.

For over a century, Buchroeders Jewelers has offered an unmatched jewelry shopping experience in mid-Missouri. Owner Mills Menser, who took over in 2007, transformed Buchroeders into a modern, high-volume bridal boutique.” From day one, I saw the need to move beyond the traditional retail jewelry store model.”

Buchroeders Jewelers is proud to have been named the Best Place to Buy Jewelry in Columbia. “Winning this award inspires us to keep our high standards of service and innovation, ensuring every client feels genuinely valued and understood,” says Marketing Director Arika Smith.

Buchroeders Jewelers is proud to offer the largest selection of in-stock loose diamonds in the entire state. This extensive selection ensures that every customer finds the perfect diamond based on their unique criteria.

Buchroeders’ dedication to client satisfaction shines through in its team, especially Jesse The Jeweler (Jesse Miller), who has been with the company for over 20 years. “Every piece of jewelry we sell, every repair Jesse makes, and every custom design we create is a testament to our commitment to our clients,” Smith says.

Buchroeders is a client-driven operation where every decision and interaction is driven by ensuring clients experience five-star service andreceive the best combination of value and service. “Our clients are more than just customers; they are part of the Buchroeders family.”

Winning Gold for the Best Place to Buy Jewelry award strengthens Buchroeders’ resolve to continue evolving and improving. “It’s your recognition and appreciation that drives us to keep pushing boundaries and finding new ways to serve you better,” Menser says. At Buchroeders Jewelers, it is not just about selling jewelry; it’s about building relationships and creating lasting memories.

Buchroeders Jewelers

1021 E. Broadway

573-443-1457

brdiamonds.com