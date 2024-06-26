Best of Columbia 2024: Lakota Coffee Company

For over 30 years, Lakota Coffee Company has been an integral part ofColumbia’s coffee culture, serving as a cherished tradition for locals and visitors alike.

Winning Silver for Best Coffee is a testament to Lakota’s dedication to being the first and finest coffee roaster in town. Lakota’s commitment to quality begins with the meticulous selection of coffee beans, ensuring that only those rated in the top 2% for quality make it into their roastery, where the beans are then roasted in small batches of 25 pounds or less.

Andrew DuCharme, general manager and part-owner, says it’s an honor to be recognized by the community they love and serve. “We are proud to be a part of the small business community and are extremely grateful to the customers that ‘shop small’ and support our vibrant community of local businesses.”

DuCharme also gives a heartfelt thanks to the amazing teams across their three locations, as their hard work and passion are the driving force behind the success. “You all do an amazing job, and I can’t thank you enough,”DuCharme says.

Being in the top three for Best Coffee in Columbia is not just an achievement for Lakota; it’s a celebration of the strong relationship with the Columbia community. “We strive to be part of the coffee culture here in Columbia, and we love seeing our customers on a daily basis.”

Lakota Coffee Company

24 S. 9th St.

573-874-2852

Lakotacoffee.com