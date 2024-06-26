Best of Columbia 2024: Las Margaritas

With more than 26 years of experience, Las Margaritas knows how to make authentic Mexican food and drinks. It’s the reason the business can now proudly state that they have won Gold for Best Mexican Restaurant for the11th year in a row!“

Our entire company is so incredibly honored to be awarded Best Mexican!” says Francisco Esquivel, owner. Las Margaritas also won Gold for Best Margarita.“

None of this would have been possible without our amazing team members and our fabulous customers,” he continues. “Thank you all for voting for us and giving us your constant support. We are beyond thankful!”

And while Las Margaritas has only been in Columbia since 2012, Esquivel has been dishing up authentic — and delicious — Mexican favorites since opening the first Las Margaritas in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1997. In fact, there are still three locations in Poplar Bluff today.

Francisco, who co-owns the business with his wife, Yolanda, says the Las Margaritas employees are the best in the business. “Each and every day they create an atmosphere that feeds our guests’ bodies and souls. That’s only possible when you work with people you love and love what you do.”

Each of the Las Margaritas locations sets out to serve authentic, fresh Mexicanand Tex-Mex favorites. A few of their popular menu items include tacos carneasada especiales, their arroz margaritas and their molcajete ranchero, a crowd favorite that includes steak and chicken marinated with pasilla peppers and served in authentic molcajete with tortillas. And make sure not to miss out on those award-winning margaritas that come in a variety of flavors (and sizes), from mango to banana. It really is the perfect complement to a delicious Mexican meal.

Las Margaritas

10 Southampton Drive

573-442-7500



220 S. 8th St.

573-442-4300



5614 E St. Charles Road, suite E.

573-228-6700

lasmargaritascolumbia.com