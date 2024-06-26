Best of Columbia 2024: Missouri Eye Consultants

Mirroring the growth of Columbia, Missouri Eye Consultants sees itself continuing to grow toward the future. Now with seven locations across the mid-Missouri region and four new doctors joining their ranks, the privately-owned business knows they are fortunate to have optometrists and ophthalmologists who excel in patient care and work together to integrate their collective passion.

Excellence is the gold standard at Missouri Eye Consultants. This is why they have won Gold in Best Place to Get Eye Care for the 13th year in a row. They thank their patients for voting, as well as for letting the rest of the community see their enthusiasm toward patient care.“

Winning Gold in Best of Columbia reinforces our model of growth throughout the mid-Missouri area,” says Dr. Chris DeRose, optometrist and one of the owners of Missouri Eye Consultants. “Our practice culture of putting the patient’s needs first and foremost is ingrained into each of our seven locations in the area.”

DeRose and the practice know that quality patient care and satisfaction start with employees who love coming to their jobs each day. With high retention and many employees spending multiple decades at the practice, it’s easy to see the breadth of knowledge throughout the practice.“

Our patients frequently describe their experience with us as ‘professional,’” says Dr. Jeff Gamble, another owner and optometrist. “I think that is because we focus on a medical eye health model with a focus on their overall health and well-being.”

Missouri Eye Consultants

7 Locations in mid-Missouri

573-874-2030

MOeyes.com