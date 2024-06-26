Best of Columbia 2024: Regeneration Salon & Spa

For Regeneration Salon & Spa Owners Kaitlyn Luebbert and Samantha Woolridge, the business always has been about making clients feel their best selves. To do this, they made sure Regeneration became its own sanctuary— a space where encouragement, support and safety is at its foundation, and immediately felt when walking through the doors.“

I like to pour my love into the people I’m surrounded with,” Woolridge says.“I want this to be a safe place for people to come and truly get their needs taken care of.”

Celebrating their clients and employees through big and small moments of life is easy for Regeneration. The easy-going and joyful environment is found in the salon chair to the waiting area, the welcome desk to the massage table and everywhere in between. They also celebrate and support the community through fundraising, such as for Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build event.“

Columbia, the community, is very tight,” Woolridge says. “I’ve met so many women through Columbia who, instantly, they’re like, ‘What do you need? Let me help you.’ So having that tight community around you, it’s really fabulous.”

This year, with Woolridge winning Gold as Best of Columbia’s Best Hairstylist and Regeneration winning Silver for Best Spa, the hard work of building their goals and dreams has come to fruition again, but they have much more they wish to accomplish this year and for many more to come.“

I’m ecstatic our name is out there. We wouldn’t be here without the community or the clients, so a big thank you to them,” Luebbert says. “The door is always open. We’re here for anyone who needs us.

Regeneration Salon & Spa

3301 Broadway Business Park Court, suite H

573-234-1560

Regenerationsalonspa.com