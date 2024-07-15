Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Towing

Tyler and Ashley Perry, the owners of Doug Perry Towing, have deep roots in the towing industry, with Tyler Perry being the third-generation owner who grew up in the family business. “It’s in my blood, l can vividly remember riding along with my father on many jobs, I always looked up to him and saw him as a superhero, saving people,” he says.

Both Tyler and Ashley Perry find joy in helping turn someone’s day around by rescuing them on the side of the road. “Whether you call at 2 a.m. or 2 p.m., your emergency is our emergency. Our prices do not and will not change because of the time you need service!”

DPT provides a wide range of towing services and accident recovery, from roadside assistance and tire changes to lockouts, jump starts and fuel delivery. “If you’re looking for a reliable and efficient towing company in Columbia, Doug Perry Towing is your go-to choice,” he says. DPT has a full team of skilled professionals and state-of-the-art equipment to take care of your assets during a time of crisis. “You can trust that your vehicle or equipment will be handled with the utmost care and attention to detail.”

One of the duo’s proudest accomplishments is rebranding the business into something they felt was uniquely theirs, while still honoring his grandfather’s legacy, who started the business in 1980. “As the new generation we wanted to keep the name the same but re-brand into something we felt was ours. The ‘DPT’ acronym was something I had started long before I even drove a tow truck, so it just seemed like a good fit. We are proud of our label and the way the community has also embraced it,” he says.

While Tyler Perry always wanted to be in the towing business, for Ashley Perry, it was a path she embraced to support her husband. “I knew I had the right skills to help him achieve his goals,” she says.

Tyler Perry and Ashley Perry live in Columbia with their son and love helping local businesses and youth initiatives in their community. “We are passionate about the youth and locally-owned businesses in our community and love to support them in any way we can,” she says.

As they celebrate 44 years of serving mid-Missouri, the husband-and-wife team expresses gratitude to the Columbia community for their trust. “We know this would not be possible without the continued support of our community. Thank you for choosing DPT.”



DOUG PERRY TOWING | 2803 N. CREASY SPRINGS ROAD, COLUMBIA, MO 573-442-4616 | DPTCOMO.COM