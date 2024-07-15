Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Cabinet Refinishing

Shane Garrett (featured photo, left), owner of Garrett Painting, LLC, did not expect painting to be his passion. “Painting just sort of found me,” he says. “This profession suits me and my values perfectly.”

Now, more than 24 years since he founded Garrett Painting, he couldn’t imagine his life any other way.

“The goal was to create a living for myself and my employees that is sustainable and rewarding, and to bring value to our clients by providing consistent and predictable results in high-end painting and refinishing,” he says.

Garrett’s extensive experience in running a service-based business has instilled unwavering confidence in the quality of his company’s work throughout mid-Missouri. “Our expertise in this field of work has made us a go-to company for cabinet refinishing in Boone County and beyond,” Garrett says. “I think we blazed a trail for others to follow in this market.”

Seeing his clients’ admiration for his work is an added perk of being in this business. “We bring so much change to our clients’ homes in such a short period of time,” Garrett says. “The look on our clients’ faces when they see the finished product is very rewarding.”

“It’s not in too many professions you get to stand back and say, ‘Wow, that looks good, and I did that!’” says Jay Fasching (featured photo, middle), Garrett Painting lead trainer.

Grant Fogle (featured photo, right), Garrett Painting project manager, says he enjoys inspiring his clients. “I love being able to change the way a customer thinks about their home,” he says.

The Garrett Painting team’s passion for their work is evident, and many first-time clients become repeat customers. “We know that when we do a job well, our customers become our best supporters and that their home is our calling card,” Garrett says. “Our customer service professionals make the process friendly and efficient from the initial phone call or website contact to the final walk-through.”

Garrett Painting aspires to sustain top-notch service throughout Columbia for years to come while also motivating the next generation to thrive in the industry. Fogle says he is honored and proud of “being able to inspire the younger generation to strive and work hard.”

“I’ve been given a gift, so it’s my goal to make the next guy better,” Fasching says.

GARRETT PAINTING | 2610 CALVERT DRIVE, COLUMBIA, MO 573-386-5890 | GARRETTPAINTING.NET