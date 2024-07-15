Inside Columbia

Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Community Banking

By Inside Columbia
faces first midwest

For Jacob Kellett, First Midwest Bank means working closely with the community. As a Missouri chartered bank established in 1964 and owned by local shareholders, First Midwest Bank is committed to providing exceptional customer service and national- level tools to the customers of its 19 locations across Southeast Missouri, including the two in Columbia.

Kellett decided to pursue banking after graduating from law school, working as part of a de novo bank and as a chief credit officer at a regional bank. In December 2023, he joined First Midwest Bank as the market president.

“Providing financial education and financial assistance to the customers of our community” is what he finds as the most rewarding part of being with the community bank. “Community banking allows a financial organization to positively impact businesses, individuals and organizations in the community.”

As for the future, Kellett sees growth in himself and the bank by “continuing to provide exceptional customer service and banking tools, while expanding the footprint of First Midwest Bank.”

FIRST MIDWEST BANK | 1411 GRINDSTONE PLAZA DRIVE, COLUMBIA, MO 573-442-9900 | ONEMIDWEST.COM

