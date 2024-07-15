Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Custom Homes

As a third-generation home builder, Zachary Girard, the owner, and co-founder of Girard Homes LLC, gets to continue his family legacy, building custom homes for the Columbia community. “My grandfather built homes and my mother also built homes. I grew up always being around construction so going into the construction industry was a natural fit for me.”

With nearly a decade of experience, Girard’s fascination with new design trends drives him to create unique, custom homes for each client. “We get to do something new with every project,” he says. “It is always fun to see what ideas our clients have for their new homes.” Beyond architectural contributions, Girard Homes actively participates in community initiatives, supporting organizations like Mareck Center for Dance. “I was one of the Dancing with Missouri Stars last year,” Girard says.

Working with Girard Homes means working with a team that will go above and beyond to make your home dreams come true. “We believe that by incorporating the latest technologies in home automation and energy efficiency, we can provide our customers with a new home that truly enhances the way they live.”

GIRARD HOMES | 1700 E. POINTE DRIVE, SUITE 202, COLUMBIA, MO 573-445-2402 | GIRARDLUXURYHOMES.COM