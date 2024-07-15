Inside Columbia

Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Customized High School Learning

By Inside Columbia
As a Columbia native since 1997, Dr. Matt Ross, the executive director of Secondary Programs at Columbia Academy for Learning and Enrichment, has been living his dream. “I’ve found my calling in life,” he says.

For over 16 years Ross dedicated himself to Columbia Public Schools, serving as a teacher and administrator before finding his way to CALE to assist in the transformation of the traditional educational model. “My career has been driven by a deep-rooted passion for making a meaningful impact on the lives of students, staff and the broader community,” he says.

And he has found a particular passion in the dynamic environment of sixth through 12th grade. “The teenage years mark a crucial phase in a student’s life,” he says. “It is during this time that the potential to inspire and guide becomes exceptionally significant.”

Ross draws on his 23 years in education to craft a unique and personalized high school journey for each student. “I am committed to creating an educational experience at CALE that is unparalleled in Columbia and the entire state.”

COLUMBIA ACADEMY FOR LEARNING AND ENRICHMENT | 2201 W. NIFONG BLVD., COLUMBIA, MO 573-777-1300 | COMOCALE.COM

