Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Design Built Homes & Remodeling

Designing and building a dream home should be fun, and the team helping your dream become a reality needs to be one you trust. At J Jones Homes, every client becomes part of the family. They take their clients’ ideas and blend them to create homes fit to lifestyles, needs and habits.

Owner John Jones has been building homes in Columbia for over 30 years, which has made him one of Boone County’s premier home builders. John’s honesty, attention to detail and open communication are just a few of the qualities that set him apart from other builders in the area, as he and his team walk clients through the entire process step-by-step.

“Whether you’re building from scratch or renovating your existing home, J Jones Homes will bring quality work, integrity and a keen eye for current trending home designs to the project,” says Jones.

The J Jones Homes team builds custom dream homes along with lifelong connections in the Columbia community as each homeowner becomes part of the J Jones Homes family.

JONES HOMES | 3201 S. PROVIDENCE ROAD, SUITE 205, COLUMBIA, MO 573-554-5493 | JJONESHOMESMO.COM