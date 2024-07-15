Inside Columbia

Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Distilleries

By Inside Columbia
Entering the field of distilled spirits was exciting for Maury and Melissa Allen. The owners of Six-Mile Ordinary say they were attracted to the industry six years ago, eager to take on the opportunity to create high-quality products at a reasonable price, but there’s much more to it than that.

“Ultimately, for us, the attraction to the distilled spirits industry lies in the ability to combine creativity, passion, manual get-your-hands-dirty labor and business acumen to produce a product that brings joy and pleasure to consumers,” Maury Allen says.

Operating a distillery allows the Allens the chance to hone new skills while connecting with the community through tastings and tours. And the business is growing, with distribution in six states already and now a fully functioning tasting room/bar.

SIX-MILE ORDINARY | 700 FAY ST., COLUMBIA, MO 573-554-1662 | SIXMILEORDINARY.COM

