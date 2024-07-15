Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Engineering

Ever since high school Celeste Spickert, a team leader and structural engineer at McClure, has had a passion for math and science. “That led me to the architectural and engineering departments in college,” she says. “That’s when I knew structural engineering was the career path for me.” Before finding her way into engineering, Spickert took a few turns through the architecture department in pursuit of her passion. “In college, I struggled in my architectural classes, especially the studios, with aesthetics, proportions and finishes,” she says. “Sometimes it takes us the long way to figure out our true path.”

Spickert has now been in the engineering industry for over 20 years, starting as a design engineer, before moving to project management, and recently changing positions to Team Leader. “I have enjoyed every step of my journey but feel that working with staff is my greatest strength,” she says.

Watching her work make an impact on others, is something Spickert does not take for granted. “As a working professional engineer, wife and mother of two teenagers, I am most proud to be an example to my children and young people that females can not only

enter the engineering field but be a leader amongst their peers.” For Spickert, it’s about leaving behind a legacy that’s fun, caring and inspiring for others. “I am most proud to be the engineer who designed the frame and foundation for the keyway sculpture downtown. Every time I see it, I feel proud to be part of this community and it brings joy to my heart.”

While Spickert grew up in Perryville, Missouri, the Columbia area means everything to her, as her husband grew up in Columbia, she has raised her daughter and son here, and is actively involved in the Columbia community. “Our family attends The Crossing Church in Columbia, and we are actively involved in the Missouri 4-H Center for Youth Development in both Boone and Audrain Counties with our kids.”

Along with taking care of her family, inspiring others, helping create well-known landmarks in Columbia and leading her team, Spickert remembers the small things in life are what matter most. “Humor and hugs are a big part of my life,” Spickert says. “I want to laugh every day if possible and give hugs. Even with life’s challenges and ups and downs, we need to enjoy and appreciate all the little things.”



