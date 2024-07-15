Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Excavating

For 15 years, Chris Fischer, the president of Site Pro Services LLC, has been helping customers with construction services in Columbia. “I love helping shape their dream, whether we are excavating for a new home site or building their dream lake for their family to enjoy,” Fischer says. Whether you need experts in septic and sewer system repair, emergency services, concrete services, excavating and grading, site work, utilities, lot and land clearing, erosion control and much more, Fischer says his team will be there for you.“ We put the customer first, giving the best customer

experience possible along with quality work and timely delivery of our commitments.” As the face of Site Pro, Chris prides himself on exceptional customer service, and hopes to leave a lasting impact on the Columbia community by “helping to provide expert excavating and grading services for property owners throughout mid-Missouri.”



SITE PRO SERVICES | 2024 CHERRY HILL DRIVE, SUITE 201 N. COLUMBIA, MO 573-372-4053 | SITEPROMIDMO.COM