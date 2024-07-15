Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Family Chiropractic

Restoration Chiropractic is the epitome of family- centered wellness, driven by a legacy of passion and dedication by owner and founder, Dr. Taylor Sirois. From an early age, Dr. Sirois knew he wanted to follow his parent’s and grandfather’s footsteps and join the chiropractic community. “I saw how much they loved what they did and how their patients appreciated how much they cared, and how amazing chiropractic care worked. From there it was clear that in the end, it was all about loving people and helping them achieve better health naturally,” he says.

As one of the largest family-based chiropractic clinics in the country, Restoration Chiropractic focuses on making sure patients know it is important to start care at a young age. “Starting children under care early is so important, to make sure that they grow and develop healthy spines and nervous systems and avoid many of the common issues that we see in adults that could have been avoidable,” Dr. Sirois says. To make sure this care can start early, Restoration Chiropractic provides, “affordable care for entire families to start together and educating patients on how to best utilize chiropractic care.”

If you don’t address a problem before it emerges Dr. Sirois says it’s like waiting for a dental emergency before choosing to brush your teeth. “We often compare this to how individuals brush their teeth for prevention, chiropractic care was also created as a preventative specialty but not many people know to use it that way.”

In his seven years in the industry, Dr. Sirois says watching how many patients and members of staff have gone to chiropractic school is a goal he will always be proud of. “Raising up the next generation of chiropractic leaders is something near to our hearts and finding opportunities to speak into the lives of students at the high school and college level is not something we ever pass up.”

Dr. Sirois hopes to leave a lasting imprint on the Columbia community — one defined by compassion, integrity and genuine care. “I would love to be known for how much we cared, how well we listened and how we helped people restore their trust in health care.”

But Restoration Chiropractic’s impact extends beyond the clinic walls, as Dr. Taylor and his team actively engage in community outreach and education, shaping a healthier, more informed society. “We have partnered with many local nonprofits and organizations to donate time and resources to better serve the needs of this community and its people.”

The hope is for his family business to live on with one of his kids someday taking over the practice. But for now, Dr. Sirois and his team will continue to provide family care and holistic wellness to the Columbia community.

