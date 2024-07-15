Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Farm and Land Management

Cole Branson, the owner and operator of Branson Farm and Land Management LLC, has always had a passion for the outdoors. “I grew up hunting and fishing while working and living on a farm.”

Branson’s hands-on experience, coupled with a profound understanding of wildlife management and land improvement techniques sets him apart in this field of work. “I hunt and fish in my free time as well as at a professional level,” Branson says. “While taking people hunting for my job I have a good grasp of how to manage land to be used for wildlife as well as improving overall appearance.”

With a rich background in community service and a commitment to giving back, Branson’s journey exemplifies a dedication to both professional excellence and community betterment. “From being involved with community service to holding free fishing days at our family lake I think that giving back to the community is very important.”

BRANSON FARM AND LAND MANAGEMENT

9985 STATE ROAD AE, NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO | 573-999-7315