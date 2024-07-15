Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Healthy Lifestyles

Health journeys differ from person to person because every individual’s body is different. To create a life with lasting health and fitness, Jack Harrison and Jared Bischoff, Supplement Superstores’ general manager and district manager, respectively, believe finding support throughout the Columbia community is vital.

“I see myself being the guy to look to when people think of health and fitness as well as empowering the future generation to start living healthy lifestyles,” Harrison says. “Whether they are in high school, studying at the University of Missouri or just working in Columbia and want to better themselves.” Harrison and Bischoff want everyone to feel comfortable when walking into Supplement Superstores, and to leave feeling like their next steps will be the healthiest ones yet.



“Supplement Superstores is here to support any and every individual, no matter the goal,” Bischoff says. “I have always loved the community of Columbia and how driven everyone is to become the best version of themselves.”

SUPPLEMENT SUPERSTORES

2910 TRIMBLE ROAD, SUITE 107, COLUMBIA, MO | 573-443-6017 303 N. STADIUM BLVD., SUITE 111, COLUMBIA, MO | 573-445-8060 SUPPLEMENTSUPERSTORES.COM