Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of IV Infusions and Drip Therapy

Founded in November 2020 in Columbia, Morpheus IV Hydration & Infusion Center is not just a business but a beacon of hope for those seeking relief from chronic pain, migraines, depression, anxiety, PTSD and more.

Owner Jennifer Clark says her personal journey battling debilitating migraines for over a decade led her to discover the transformative power of ketamine infusion therapy. I found out about ketamine after I had tried so many different things, which failed every time, so I thought it was worth a shot,” Clark says. “So, I tried it, and it changed my life.”

This firsthand experience drove her to open Morpheus IV, with Annie Fennewald, a partial owner, joining the mission soon after, who also struggled with chronic pain and migraines. “I love being part of the solution to provide care for patients,” Fennewald says.

Their dedication to patient-centric care sets them apart, as they listen to each patient’s needs and customize treatments accordingly. “We listen to our patients; we listen to what they have to say; we listen to what they say about their body. Because, you know, patients know their bodies a lot better than we do,” Clark says.

At Morpheus IV, all the drips are made specifically to fit each patient’s needs. “All of our drips are proprietary to us,” Clark says. “We can customize them for every patient, you know, every patient gets a free vitamin consult.” Clark says the combination of IV hydration with the ketamine, “really allows us to, as a whole, help patients’ bodies feel better, which also makes your mind feel better, and who doesn’t want to feel their best?”

Clark and Fennewald’s commitment to excellence is mirrored in their team of certified RNs and anesthesiology staff. “You know, Jennifer and I are trying to steer the ship, but we have a fabulous team as well,” Fennewald says. “We have been very blessed to have the amazing support staff that we do,” Clark echoes.

Beyond business success, their legacy lies in changing lives and reshaping the landscape of healthcare in the Columbia community. Clark even spends her free time involved in ketamine advocacy on a national level to inform “specifically insurance companies about what we do and how we do it,” Clark says.

The goal is to continue to provide transformative care for the Columbia community and help change lives one drip at a time.

MORPHEUS IV HYDRATION & INFUSION CENTER | 3700 MONTEREY DRIVE, SUITE K, COLUMBIA, MO 573-507-6580 | MORPHEUSIV.COM