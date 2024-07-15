Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Life Insurance

Working in life insurance means being there for people at every stage of life. Will Garrett, the agency sales manager, and Blaine Chandler, the associate agent for The Will Garrett Agency, say getting to work with people is the best part of the job. “I love the stories, watching families grow, dreams being chased, all of it,” Garrett says. Chandler agrees, saying he loves helping people every day. “You never know what people are going through, but in our job, you always get to be in their corner.”

As the face of life insurance, both understand it’s not only about providing financial security. Life insurance is a valuable asset in one’s financial portfolio. “We’re here to help you use this benefit to your and your family’s full advantage,” Garrett says. The goal is to be “the trusted local insurance agency of Boone County.

We know there is no one that cares more about Columbia or its people,” Garrett says. Both Garrett and Chandler bring a wealth of personal and professional experiences, coupled with a strong sense of community, making them trusted allies in times of need.

MISSOURI FARM BUREAU INSURANCE – THE WILL GARRETT AGENCY

2415 CARTER LANE, SUITE 2, COLUMBIA, MO

573-514-8000 | AGENTS.MOFBINSURANCE.COM/MO-COLUMBIA-WILL-GARRETT