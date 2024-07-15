Inside Columbia

Search

Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Luxury Design

By Inside Columbia
faces olive tree

Alissa Welschmeyer, founder of Olive Tree Design Build, has been transforming spaces into luxurious havens since founding her firm in 2019. “I get immense joy in exploring new options and embracing the ever-evolving nature of interior design,” she says.

Welschmeyer approaches each project with an eye for detail, making sure each project checks all her clients’ boxes. “My goal is to create environments that are not just visually stunning but also highly functional, tailored to the needs and desires of my clients.”

Welschmeyer not only focuses on making her clients’ dream homes come to life but also makes sure to support locals along the way. “I prioritize working with local contractors, suppliers and artisans contributing to the growth of Columbia.”

Her vision extends beyond individual projects; she aims to leave a lasting legacy in the Columbia community by inspiring future generations of designers. “I believe that through my work, I can contribute to the creation of a more beautiful and harmonious world, one project at a time.”

LIVE TREE DESIGN BUILD | COLUMBIA, MO 573-303-8208 | OLIVETREEDESIGNBUILD.COM

Inside Columbia Latest Issue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo