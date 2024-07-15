Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Medical Aesthetics

The team at Aurora Medical Spa knows that how you feel about yourself directly impacts how you live your life. Science, beauty, healthcare and experience all combine at Aurora to help clients make the best decisions for their bodies.

“As we age, our inside stays the same, but the outside changes quite a bit,” says Christian Howell, a clinical partner at Aurora and a registered and certified plastic surgery nurse. “I love helping people feel good about the aging process by giving them the most natural and aesthetically pleasing results.”

In addition to Howell, Kirsten Connell, an injector and wellness DNP, Kim Chappell and Stephanie Maldonado, medical aestheticians, are the team at Aurora Medical Spa, a Top 5 Allergen & SkinMedica account nationwide. The business is a full-service medical spa, providing full facial aesthetics, injectables and medical grade skin care, Biote hormone replacement and weight loss programs.

“Each day I am able to meet amazing people within and around the Columbia area,” Connell says. “My goal is to develop lasting relationships with my patients and help them to feel their best inside and out.”

