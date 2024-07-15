Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Medical Transportation

For the women-owned and veteran-operated business, United Care Transport focuses on one thing — giving back to the community. The husband-and-wife team of Jordan and Chance Mertgen co-founded the business after Jordan worked in healthcare for over 10 years and Chance served in the military for 12 years. Jordan saw firsthand through her experience how equitable access is not always feasible in mid-Missouri. Chance wanted to help others and give back after his time in the service ended.

“United Care Transport was founded with the mission to extend healthcare access to underserved populations and rural communities,” Jordan says. “With each transport we complete, it is our way of positively impacting someone else’s life. We bring about positive change.”

The business has been operating since May 2023 and already has had a major impact. In 2023 alone, they successfully provided 1602 transports for 475 mid-Missouri residents. They also grew the business, offering two wheelchair-accessible vehicles instead of one, and three ambulatory cars. They serve individuals, as well as partner with healthcare organizations.

“With every transport we complete, we are hoping to create a healthier community as a whole,” Jordan says. “It may be a small piece of the puzzle, but the outcome can be exponentially greater for the individuals we serve.”

In the Navy and as a civilian contractor, Chance acquired military logistics experience, which at the time seemed one of the furthest things from healthcare. Yet, unbeknownst to him, the experience prepared him for his future in transportation services. And though healthcare never crossed his mind, the mindset of service never left. “I never imagined myself working in healthcare with my machinist and military background, but I knew I wanted to give back and serve again,” he says. “UCT is my way of serving and giving back to my community every day.”

Access to healthcare is a barrier to many mid- Missourians, whether it’s due to lack of monetary means, healthcare providers or transportation to and from the pharmacy or an appointment. The list unfortunately goes on. Yet, in getting to know the passengers and their needs, a mutual trust builds, which promotes Jordan and Chance’s goal of assisting the community.

“We not only pride ourselves on the premier transportation services we provide, but also in building relationships with our passengers,” Jordan says. “We also focus on connecting with healthcare organizations in the area to form partnerships in healthcare access to reduce no-show rates and missed follow-up appointments. We take extreme pride in the work that we do.”

