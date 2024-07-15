Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Mental Health

Burrell Behavioral Health understands that changing a life is an uphill battle. Going about it alone only adds to the weight a person must carry. Burrell has teams of peer specialists devoted to helping carry some of that weight through understanding and shared experience.

The work of a peer specialist is like none other. Peers work with clients, often in recovery, as they navigate their life’s current chapter. These chapters might be some of the darkest times an individual will experience. In the words of Ron Smith, certified peer specialist with Phoenix Programs, peers represent the possibilities in a person’s life.

“I help save lives by showing people how they can change their lives,” Smith says. “Every time a client receives a small victory is a proud moment for me. I actually feel like I am making a difference in the world.”

Peers bring a different level of care to the community. A peer’s job centers around relationship building, rapport and support. Peers understand their clients in a way few others can because they have a shared lived experience, and peers have overcome it.

“Being able to relate to a person with a substance use disorder in a way that no textbook or any type of education can teach you is phenomenal,” says April Feltrop, certified peer specialist with Phoenix Programs. “This job allows people working with a substance use disorder to know that someone understands them and wants to help them.”

Trey Dawson, a certified peer specialist on the ACT- TAY (Assertive Community Treatment—Transitional Aged Youth) team, describes peers as the boots on the ground.

“We are not the clinical team or clipboard therapy you may think of. We’re in the mud walking side by side,” Dawson says. “Some of these kids I work with don’t have a father or mother figure in their life. I can be the peer they need or the peer I needed during my own struggles when I was a 17-year-old.”

While most associated with recovery, peers can be like Jason Stringer, employment specialist with the ACT-TAY team, who assists people with developmental disabilities for independent living.

“It’s rewarding when the client achieves independence, like gaining employment, furthering education or acquiring independent housing. Especially when the client informs you that you’re positively impacting their life,” Stringer says. “I really love being able to assist people to live independently who have mental impairments such as myself.”

Burrell’s comprehensive treatment services acknowledge that the process of better looks different for each person. Burrell’s philosophy is to develop the right treatment program that supports each person’s unique recovery efforts. General treatment service, social setting detox, substance use disorder treatments and other services are readily available. Burrell’s “no wrong door” policy guarantees that no matter where you start, you will be connected to the care you need.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.