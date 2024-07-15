Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Residential Realty

After being in sales for 30 years Joan Wilkerson, a licensed realtor with the Girard Realty Team, says moving into the residential real estate business was an easy transition. “I have always been interested in the real estate industry and am doing what I love,” she says. Realtor Inga Kokic, with Girard Realty, also embodies passion and purpose in her career.

With a background in arts and sociology, she found her true calling in real estate. “I love seeing happiness in people.” In just two years, Kokic surpassed $13 million in sales, exceeding goals, and celebrating each client’s success. At the same time, Wilkerson has been using her years of experience in the Columbia community to provide an unwavering commitment to her clients. “Having worked in the Columbia area for over 35 years, I am rooted in the community.”

The most rewarding part is watching her clients fall in love with a new home. “When I match people with the right home, it is so rewarding.” Wilkerson hopes to show other women that following a dream has no age. “Having started a new career later in life, it’s never too late to pursue a career that makes you happy.”

