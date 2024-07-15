Inside Columbia

Search

Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Retirement Living

By Inside Columbia
faces the terrace

The Terrace Retirement Community is the perfect place for seniors seeking a vibrant and fulfilling retirement experience. With four years of dedicated service, Linette Beaman, director of sales and marketing, embodies the essence of retirement living, enriching the lives of residents with her unwavering commitment to service.

Beaman has always been in sales and marketing but says nothing compares to the satisfaction and fulfillment of working at the Terrace. “The opportunity to work with seniors and their families is a privilege I do not take for granted. Every day is an opportunity to impact people’s lives for the better,” she says. Beaman’s role at the Terrace allows her to assist seniors and their families in finding the perfect community tailored to their needs. “The Terrace creates opportunities, friendships, security and an independent lifestyle where people love to live.”

The Terrace residents and staff have now become Beaman’s second family, creating a community of support and encouragement in everyday life.

TERRACE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY | 1408 W. BUSINESS LOOP 70, COLUMBIA, MO 573-875-2538 | TERRACERETIREMENT.COM

Inside Columbia Latest Issue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo