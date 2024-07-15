Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Retirement Living

The Terrace Retirement Community is the perfect place for seniors seeking a vibrant and fulfilling retirement experience. With four years of dedicated service, Linette Beaman, director of sales and marketing, embodies the essence of retirement living, enriching the lives of residents with her unwavering commitment to service.

Beaman has always been in sales and marketing but says nothing compares to the satisfaction and fulfillment of working at the Terrace. “The opportunity to work with seniors and their families is a privilege I do not take for granted. Every day is an opportunity to impact people’s lives for the better,” she says. Beaman’s role at the Terrace allows her to assist seniors and their families in finding the perfect community tailored to their needs. “The Terrace creates opportunities, friendships, security and an independent lifestyle where people love to live.”

The Terrace residents and staff have now become Beaman’s second family, creating a community of support and encouragement in everyday life.

