Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Shoes

Keeping Columbia a healthy community always has been Nancy Yaeger’s goal. As the owner of Fleet Feet and an avid runner, Yaeger personally understands how important shoes are to how individuals live their lives, whether they are running, walking or on their feet all day.

“I had benefitted years ago from being fitted for the right shoes for me after having turf toe,” Yaeger says. “Once I got fitted and changed shoes, my pain went away, so I know how much this process can help people.”

While growing up, a teacher encouraged her to explore her passion for running. Yaeger wants to help other children find their passion for athletics as well. “I want all kids to be able to be involved and to not have to worry about the cost of shoes if they do not have the means to get their own.”

Her passion for health is seen throughout the community. Yaeger is a previous cross country coach at Stephens College, as well as a founder of Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run. Last year, Fleet Feet was named one of the Top 50 Running Stores in the country and opened its second location in Jefferson City in December.

FLEET FEET | 10 W. NIFONG BLVD., SUITE 113, COLUMBIA, MO 573-777-6955 | FLEETFEET.COM