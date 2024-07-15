Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Technology

Information technology impacts every facet of our daily lives. At Huber & Associates, Inc. they provide IT support for individuals, businesses and organizations, supporting industries from healthcare and banking to education, energy and more. With the IT industry expanding, complications occur with systems, programs, hosts, etc. This is why Jim and Elizabeth Huber, president and CEO, respectively, founded the company, to make a “hero’s impact” in their community.

“You can really be someone’s hero when you help them handle some of the complicated problems that can emerge when you have to design, select, install, implement, program, host and sometimes even build new technologies,” Elizabeth says.

The Hubers come from entrepreneurial families, so after they met at the University of Missouri in the College of Engineering, they knew their goal was to start a business and to stay in mid-Missouri. Huber & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1986, and the pair’s selfless service to clients, community and co-workers permeated throughout the company culture. Now, the company has expanded with a team of employees with extensive industry experience. Plus, one of their sons, Michael, brings the family company into its second generation by supervising the day-to-day operations as the company’s chief operating officer.

“We have always had the goal of careful, consistent growth which has allowed us to expand over the years to the point where we now employ over 130 people,” Elizabeth says. “By employing them, we help them support their families and their communities. This careful, consistent growth has ensured that we have been able to be there for our clients and our community as well.”

The team at Huber & Associates, Inc. prides itself on earning over 350 technical certifications combined. Additionally, the company is recognized as a Woman Owned Business Enterprise that is certified nationally and by the state. With these certifications, along with their core values of integrity, service, excellence, teamwork, accountability and fun, they are able to give the best IT services in mid-Missouri.

“By handling IT needs for our clients, we free them up to do what they do best — from delivering healthcare to delivering schoolbooks, from providing government services to providing peace of mind through insurance,” Elizabeth says. “We gain a lot of satisfaction from knowing that we are helping our clients succeed.”

The company supports many local charities and organizations throughout mid-Missouri as well. Their commitment to charitable giving extends to numerous local schools and churches, community theater programs, the Boys and Girls Club, the Boy Scouts of America, the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association, among others.

“By having a hero’s impact on our clients in the Columbia area, we are supporting industries,” Elizabeth says. “By helping them succeed, we help the community succeed and grow.”

HUBER & ASSOCIATES, INC. | 1400 CREEK TRAIL DRIVE, JEFFERSON CITY, MO 573-634-5000 | TEAMHUBER.COM