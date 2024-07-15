Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of The Latest Hairstyles

Shelly Bowman and Jenna Sutton, hairstylists at The Clip Joint, are not just crafting hair, they’re defining the latest trends in hairstyles for Columbia. With a combined tenure of over a decade at the salon, both stylists have created a community at The Clip Joint, always putting their clients’ needs first. “I just want to be known as someone who always tried my hardest to make my guests feel like their best and to be heard,” Sutton says.

Bowman agrees, saying it’s her goal to make her clients feel confident. “I love the connection with the guest, and the ability to make someone feel even better about themselves,” she says. Both are not just hair experts; they’re pillars of community support, with Bowman donating her services to local women’s shelters and Sutton actively volunteering at her daughter’s school. In every snip and style, Bowman and Sutton show their dedication to their craft and true passion for hairstyling.

