Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Vein Care

By Inside Columbia
faces mo vein care

Dr. Michael Ryan, a cardiovascular surgeon and vein care specialist at Missouri Vein Care, is focused on improving patients’ health, supporting their psychological well-being and addressing the stigma associated with unsightly veins.

With over 20 years of exclusive vein care experience, his empathetic approach stems from his personal journey with vein conditions, helping him truly understand his patients’ struggles. “I have a vein condition and have vein treatments myself; I know exactly what people are going through,” he says. “I love seeing results soon after treatment, not only in the patient’s health but also in how grateful people are that they no longer are ashamed or embarrassed about the look of their legs,” he says.

Dr. Ryan’s proudest achievement lies in his commitment to elevating standards in vein treatment, focusing on personalized care and making sure patients know they are more than a number. Dr. Ryan is also very passionate about giving back and hopes to organize a charitable vein care trip to the Bahamas this year, reflecting his dedication to extending quality healthcare beyond borders. Through his clinic, Dr. Ryan does more than just treat veins; he’s restoring confidence and changing lives, one patient at a time.

MISSOURI VEIN CARE | 4004 PEACH COURT, SUITE E, COLUMBIA, MO 573-449-2273 | MISSOURIVEINCARE.COM

