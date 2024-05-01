Women to Watch 2024: Alice Leeper

When Alice Leeper returned to Columbia as an adult, she only knew her immediate family and a couple of her brother’s friends. Once she changed her sights to real estate in the hopes of a more entrepreneurial career that offered potential for growth, she made sure to know as many people in the community as she could.

“Joining the Chamber gave me the opportunity to meet people, but more importantly for them to meet me,” Leeper says.

As Leeper grew her business, met more individuals and helped families and community members find homes, she also was asked to co-chair the Chamber Government Affairs committee.

“It forced me to pay attention to what was happening in city and state government as it potentially impacted Columbia,” Leeper says. “This opportunity led to me participating in the Columbia Imagined Task Force. It helped me to understand that all politics is local and that some seemingly inconsequential decisions can have major impacts on our businesses and our lives.”

Through RE/MAX Boone Realty, Leeper works with home buyers, sellers and investors, with many of her clients being repeat buyers and sellers with her. This is because she’s learned to keep her clients’ needs first, to “listen carefully to what my clients want, to always remember that the decisions are theirs, so that when I’m offering professional advice, it’s not colored by my personal feelings.”

For other women looking to enter real estate, Leeper reminds them that it won’t be easy, but that they should stay active in the community and “take part in every continuing education opportunity offered.” She also recommends maintaining good relations with industry peers.

“I love living in Columbia,” Leeper says. “Being able to introduce the city to potential new home owners gives me pleasure. Being a Woman to Watch means I’m growing my business as I’m making a difference in people’s lives.”

RE/MAX Boone Realty

33 E. Broadway

573-256-3158

showmehouses.com