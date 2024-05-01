Women to Watch 2024: Jaclyn Rogers

As a woman in a male-dominated field, Jaclyn Rogers knows that being herself and jumping in is what it takes to make a difference. This is why her advice for women starting off in the painting trade is “just go for it.”

“The local leaders in this community are who have continued to inspire and push me to be who I am today,” says Rogers, who is the client relations manager at Ai Painting Plus. The business already redefines the standards in the trade as it is a women-led and -owned company.

“Even in a male-dominated industry as a non-painter, I feel very respected in this community and know that I bring strong attributes to the role that I get to fulfill every day to others.”

Understanding client needs and wants comes second nature to Rogers. With her background in retail management, she commits herself to the client and not the sale, allowing relationships to be forged with trust and open communication.

“I have always had a high interest in customer care and working directly with clients,” she says, “being able to help them achieve their desired outcomes and ensuring satisfaction with the services provided, which involves great communication and attention to detail.”

These points were valuable pieces of advice she received when starting in her career. They have carried her forward and helped her tailor solutions to authentically meet the expectations of her clients. “We pride ourselves on so much more than just a paint job.”

Her unyielding commitment to her clients at Ai Painting Plus and the industry positions her as a “Woman to Watch” in the Columbia community. “It signifies that my efforts, contributions, and achievements are being acknowledged and appreciated by those around me. It’s a validation of my dedication and commitment to making a positive impact, whether it’s in my profession, community involvement, or personal growth. I am so grateful for this local community and the support it always shows for other leaders in the community.

Ai Painting

6991 S. Sinclair Road

573-615-4545

Aipaintingplus.com

