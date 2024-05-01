Women to Watch 2024: Jayme Prenger, Abigail Beeler & Tiowana Warrick

The Missouri Women’s Business Center team is a dynamic group of women with a wide range of entrepreneurial experiences who understand the challenges of balancing family, career and other responsibilities. Jayme Prenger, the director, says this diverse team is what makes the center so powerful and unique to Columbia. “There is not another Women’s Business Center for over 100 miles, and women are the fastest-growing entrepreneurs in the United States,” she says.

We aspire to be the go-to place for providing access to support for entrepreneurs, especially women, to find support in the community. “We aspire to be the most effective resource that provides access for entrepreneurs that want to start, build or grow successful businesses , ” Prenger says. “We are dedicated to innovating and encouraging an economic growth landscape in our local community in order to decrease poverty and increase financial stability for all.”

Prenger’s journey into this field was fueled by her passion for helping people and bringing her diverse experiences together into a singular, fulfilling role. This role allows her to channel her passion into making a difference in the lives of women entrepreneurs. Her mantra, “Believe in yourself,” resonates deeply in her work, as she strives to instill confidence in women who often doubt their abilities. This piece of advice, given to her early in her career, has profoundly influenced her approach to leadership and mentorship.

For women starting out in this field, Prenger’s advice is straightforward and empowering: “Seriously, go for it! Use your connections and network to help you get to where you want to be.” She emphasizes the importance of leveraging relationships and building a strong network to achieve career goals.

The most important lesson Prenger has learned throughout her career is to always remember her “why.” This core motivation keeps her grounded and focused, especially during challenging times.

Prenger believes that “Women to Watch” are those making significant contributions, often behind the scenes, without seeking the limelight. They are the ones who deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication. To Prenger, being a “Woman to Watch” means being a trailblazer who inspires others through her achievements and resilience.

Missouri Women’s Business Center

807 N. Providence Road

573-818-2980

mowbc.org