Women to Watch 2024: Laurie Williams, Teresa Brown & Catherine Roehl

Sitting in Columbia, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter is a reminder of hope and provides support for families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. At the forefront of this impactful organization are three remarkable women: Laurie Williams, Teresa Brown and Catherine Roehl.

As the fundraising sr. manager, Williams gets to pursue her lifelong passion for guiding and leading others. “When I began learning more about the Alzheimer’s Association, I found that the mission of service, research and awareness allowed me to bring my passion for service and sales together to do good for my community,” she says.

Roehl, the director of state affairs, brings a unique mix of public policy expertise and personal commitment to her role. “When I saw that there was an opportunity to tie public policy into the Alzheimer’s Association, an organization that my family had worked with since several family members had been diagnosed with the disease, I jumped at the opportunity to help create lasting change and use my voice to advocate legislatively for those who could no longer advocate for themselves,” she says.

For Brown, the programs manager, joining the Alzheimer’s Association was a deeply personal decision inspired by her grandmother’s battle with the disease. “My grandmother’s story and my family’s journey with the disease compelled and continues to inspire me to try and make a difference, provide care and support to care partners and their loved ones, and fight towards a cure,” Brown explains.

For women starting out in the nonprofit field, Brown has several pieces of advice. “Focus on your work, set achievable goals, and be open to learning and growing. Be positive, curious, and vulnerable, and demonstrate inclusive behavior. Embrace work/life balance, share opportunities and support others. Be the person you wish you had in your corner,” she says. And Williams says the most important thing is to not be afraid to be told no. Just keep moving forward and if you trust yourself and “believe it can be done, then it can.”

Together, Williams, Roehl and Brown embody the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association: to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementias by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support.

For all three women, being a “Woman to Watch” shows that the community supports and values their work and hopefully helps other women to get involved. “It may even provide some support, inspiration or a nod of agreement from other women in the community,” Brown says. Their work not only supports individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s but also inspires others to join the fight against this devastating disease.

Alzheimer’s Association

1601 E. Broadway

573-397-7578

alz.org/greatermissouri