Women to Watch 2024: Megan Steen

Like many family members in similar situations, Megan Steen, COO of Brightli, witnessed firsthand the impact of mental health disorders on those she loved growing up. This was at a time when the stigma surrounding mental health was far greater than it is today.

“I knew early on that I wanted to be in a profession that contributed to improving the lives of others,” Steen says.

With a background as a licensed clinical social worker, Steen worked with youth in foster care with severe mental health disorders; this experience led her to focus on behavioral health for individuals of all-ages. Then five years ago, she found herself at a turning point and decided to pursue her master’s in business administration.

“I truly believe this decision gave me the skills and confidence necessary to change the trajectory of my professional development and led me to the position I am in today.”

Burrell Behavioral Health is a certified community behavioral health organization providing a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use disorder services for individuals of all ages. Burrell is under the Brightli umbrella as a comprehensive health care organization. Also under Brightli is Clarity Healthcare, a community health center providing comprehensive, whole-person care through primary care and dental services in Columbia. The importance of these health care providers to Columbia and its surrounding communities, and individuals within, cannot be overstated.

“I am honored to work in a profession committed to increasing access to comprehensive health care and decreasing the stigma associated with behavioral health conditions,” Steen says.

She knows being a “Woman to Watch” in the community means continuing to develop and learn personally and professionally. It’s also important to her to keep supporting other women’s accomplishments, as well as “creating space for new voices.” These goals pair with a lesson she learned early on in behavioral health care — to “remain curious.”

“When we close ourselves off to new information and ideas, we limit our learning and growth,” Steen says. “I hope to remain a lifelong learner.”

Brightli

3401 Berrywood Dr

573-777-8300

livebrightli.org