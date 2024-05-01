Inside Columbia

Search

Women to Watch 2024: Morgan Mehr

By Inside Columbia
women to watch crumbl

Morgan Mehr, the general manager of Crumbl in Columbia, is a passionate leader with a deep love for food. “I have always had a passion for working with food; working at Crumbl just made the deal even sweeter!” Being able to combine her love for food and her management skills has made the perfect recipe for a dream job. “Fostering a comfortable and loving workplace is how I have managed to gain such amazing employees and experiences in my profession.”

The best advice she received in her career came from a conference, where she learned that honesty and integrity are just as valuable as a great work ethic. “This resonated with me because I truly feel like a strong team can thrive with this great combination,” she says.

What makes Crumbl stand out in mid-Missouri is not just their exceptional cookies but the incredible team behind them. “We have top-notch people at Crumbl. They are outstanding individuals who care so much about providing these amazing cookies to this amazing community.”

Being recognized as a “Woman to Watch” in her community is a true honor for Mehr. She takes pride in being part of Columbia’s vibrant community of amazing women and is dedicated to seeing everyone prosper. “Being a part of that is a blessing. I appreciate the love!”

Crumbl
21 Conley Road, suite R
573-355-5787
Crumbl.com

Inside Columbia Latest Issue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo