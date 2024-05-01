Women to Watch 2024: Morgan Mehr

Morgan Mehr, the general manager of Crumbl in Columbia, is a passionate leader with a deep love for food. “I have always had a passion for working with food; working at Crumbl just made the deal even sweeter!” Being able to combine her love for food and her management skills has made the perfect recipe for a dream job. “Fostering a comfortable and loving workplace is how I have managed to gain such amazing employees and experiences in my profession.”

The best advice she received in her career came from a conference, where she learned that honesty and integrity are just as valuable as a great work ethic. “This resonated with me because I truly feel like a strong team can thrive with this great combination,” she says.

What makes Crumbl stand out in mid-Missouri is not just their exceptional cookies but the incredible team behind them. “We have top-notch people at Crumbl. They are outstanding individuals who care so much about providing these amazing cookies to this amazing community.”

Being recognized as a “Woman to Watch” in her community is a true honor for Mehr. She takes pride in being part of Columbia’s vibrant community of amazing women and is dedicated to seeing everyone prosper. “Being a part of that is a blessing. I appreciate the love!”

Crumbl

21 Conley Road, suite R

573-355-5787

Crumbl.com