Women to Watch 2024: Natalie Wier

Natalie Wier’s dream of owning a brokerage began three years ago when she earned her real estate license. She quickly learned that her interpersonal skills and passion made selling real estate the perfect career fit. Acknowledging her success, her peers awarded her the Joel Radman Award through the Columbia Board of REALTORS® in 2022. On July 1, 2024 her dream became a reality when she and her husband, Aaron, launched their own independent brokerage, Central Missouri Real Estate.

“This is a dream come true!” Wier says. “I have dedicated many hours into creating my ideal business model and poured my sweat and tears into making it as great as it can possibly be for myself, my family, prospective agents, and our clients.”

At the heart of her brokerage are the relationships she forms and fosters daily with her clients and fellow agents. “The gratitude of my clients plays a huge part of who I am and the business model I strive to uphold,” she says. “I’m honored to be an integral part of such a monumental milestone in their lives.”

Wier knows that what makes her brokerage stand out is her commitment to building trust rather than simply selling homes, as an important lesson she has learned in her career is that no two transactions are the same. Her vision for the brokerage to elevate the real estate experience in central Missouri is completed through “connecting residents with homes that embody the essence of this vibrant community.”

“From historic neighborhoods to emerging developments, we are committed to showcasing the unique charm and opportunities that mid-Missouri has to offer,” she says. “Our coupled knowledge and experience will help clients achieve their real estate goals without feeling overwhelmed.

Central Missouri Real Estate

573-818-5533

centralmorealestate.com