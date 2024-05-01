Women to Watch 2024: Phyllis Nichols

Phyllis Nichols, a dedicated State Farm agent in Columbia, has spent more than 37 years helping the community. Nichols stands out for her commitment to treating her clients like family. “I always say, treat others as you would like to be treated, and you should be in a good place,” she says.

Her journey into the insurance industry was inspired by her father-in-law, who was an agent for 42 years and demonstrated the impact an agent can have on someone. “I got to see firsthand how he could positively affect people’s lives.”

Along with the guidance of her father-in-law, Nichols’ career has been guided by the principle that “if you love what you do, then it is not a job.” This advice has kept her motivated, especially during challenging times. “When things start getting complicated in the business world, I try to seek out more positive sides to take me back to what got me into this business,” Nichols says.

Since working on a death claim for a dear friend, Nichols saw firsthand the impact of life insurance. “I could tell that the proceeds were not going to be enough to get the family where they needed to be to maintain a similar lifestyle, so I have made it my mission to bring the topic of life up to everyone.”

For women starting in the insurance field, Nichols wants people to remember the importance of maintaining a good work-life balance. She advises, “Your kids will grow up fast, and there will always be work on your desk tomorrow. Lastly, live for today as tomorrow is never promised.”

Being recognized as a “Woman to Watch” in her community humbles Nichols as she values the opportunity to use her knowledge to help others. “I am always humbled at thinking that someone values my opinion and/or knowledge, but I am grateful when I can use my knowledge to put someone in a better place or circumstances.”

State Farm

1006 West Blvd N., suite 102

573-443-8727

phyllisjnichols.com

