Women to Watch 2024: Tasha Pryor

Totally Pampered stands out in Columbia as a beacon of quality skincare and personalized beauty services, with Tasha Pryor leading the team. “What truly sets Totally Pampered apart, though, are the handcrafted body products that I make personally,” Pryor says.

With a passion for skincare science, since she was young, Pryor’s journey into the world of esthetics is inspiring and powerful. Pryor recalls, “I have always been fascinated by the science of the skin and how it worked since I was younger. I remember finding things around my parents’ house to do pretend facials on my friends.”

This early curiosity is the root of her seven-plus years as an esthetician, filled with both challenges and triumphs. One piece of advice that influenced her path was, “don’t rush things and everything will fall into place.” Pryor reflects, “Once I finally started listening to that advice, I was more at peace and things, in fact, started falling into place.”

Her journey not only shows her dedication to her craft but it is also a source of inspiration for other women entering the field. Pryor encourages women to “just go for it! Even if you’re nervous and afraid. There’s enough room for every esthetician in this industry.”

Being recognized as a “Woman to Watch” is a significant honor for Pryor. “It means the world to me to be a solo Black esthetician with multiple certifications in my own shop. I’m proud to be an inspiration to young girls of color, showing them that they can also achieve their dreams and be successful,” she says. Pryor’s story is a strong reminder that with passion, drive and a commitment to quality, anything is possible.

