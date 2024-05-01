Women to Watch 2024: Wendy Sprouse

Wendy Sprouse has always found it easy working with the elderly population. This is part of why being a Medicare insurance agent comes naturally to her. “If you listen to their stories and things, they just have a lot to say, and a lot of times people don’t want to listen to them.” But it’s listening and patience that matter in her field to those who seek her help.

Self-branded as the “Medicare Nerd,” Sprouse, who is the owner of Wendy L. Sprouse Agency LLC and has been in the industry for over 15 years, understands Medicare is difficult for those not handling its intricacies every day. Between coming into her office and leaving, she sees a huge difference in her clients’ demeanors.

“They are so nervous and stressed and overwhelmed,” Sprouse says. “And when they leave, they’re just like, ‘How come it was so easy?’ But I do it every day and that’s why I tell them, for them to know that that’s what I do. That gives them more peace of mind to take my advice.”

Being a “Woman to Watch” in the community is a “big thing” for Sprouse, whose advice for other women breaking into the demanding field is that success is not going to happen overnight. “You have to be patient, and if you do the right thing for the right reasons, it will all work out.” It’s good not only for her and her business but for impacting the younger generations as well.

“I have a two-year-old granddaughter, and she’s been coming to work with me. To be able to give her that perspective of this is what we do: we help people, we talk to people, we’re kind to people, I get to influence her,” Sprouse says.

For Sprouse, it’s the personal touch that means the most in her position and industry. She knows that she is more than her brand and makes sure she is the right person for each client and their needs.

“They don’t get a prompt when they call my phone. When they call me, they get me, Wendy Sprouse. I’m going to be here, and I’m always going to do the best I can do for them, and that’s all I can do.”

