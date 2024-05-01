Fundraiser Pairs Local Celebrities and Artists for Access Arts

Photos by Jonathan Asher

What: CelebrARTy 2024

Where: The Blue Note

When: Thursday, Sept. 17, 5-9 p.n.

Cost: $50/ticket

Website: schoolofservice.org/celebrarty

The arts are on display through various media for the 8th annual CelebrARTy event on Sept. 17 at The Blue Note, benefitting Access Arts. For the eighth annual event, eight teams come together to create exceptional pieces of art that are then auctioned off at the event. Teams consist of one local celebrity and an artist. A videographer is assigned to each team to document their process as well.

The fundraiser also consists of a silent auction filled with art, gift cards and baskets, along with heavy hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets per attendee. All funds raised benefit Access Arts programs and initiatives, including artists in residence, scholarships for individuals with lower incomes, and classes for veterans, students and individuals with disabilities, among other efforts.

“I think art is really powerful,” says Access Arts’ Executive Director Sarah Catlin. “It can transform; it can heal. Up to 40% of our youth population are on the autism spectrum, and they will come in here and find their community and find their place in a way that they maybe don’t quite fit in your typical classroom or other social setting. People find their place, their happy place in their community.” The artwork for the fundraiser can range from papermaking and ceramics to painting and videography. Last year’s winners, Russ Anderson, founder and CEO of Anderson Homes, and artist Emmett Russell crafted a metal grandfather clock that sold for $4,500. In total, last year’s event fundraised $33,000.

Artist David Spear, known for his artwork seen in businesses such as Addison’s and Sophia’s restaurants, knows the monetary impact this fundraiser makes for the community. “This year, I had the opportunity to rekindle my passion for clay through evening courses after more than a decade. The classes were informative, yet enriching, with an accessible instructor who provided valuable guidance when needed.”

Spear is paired with local celebrity Jay Sparks, who is director of the Fishman Center for Entrepreneurship at Columbia College. The two are working on using found pieces around Columbia’s thrift stores, antique shops and elsewhere to “Columbia-fy” their artwork.

“We’ve kind of let chance take the lead for us,” Sparks says. “Going the chance route and letting the universe put us where we need it, where we want it, where we find it, I think is a lot of fun.”

Along with Spear and Sparks, this year’s teams are Taylor Freeman with KOMU 8 paired with artist Ashlee Christensen, Mikel Fields with Castello Branco Fields LLC paired with Jake McMahon, Johanna Cox with Veterans United Home Loans paired with Rebecca Allen, Bridgett Randolph with Central Bank of Boone County paired with Mira Stoddart, Connie Morris with Simmons Bank paired with Ramsay Wise, Alyssa Galbreath with Battle High School in Columbia Public Schools paired with Jade Poe, and Robin LaBrunerie with LaBrunerie Financial paired with Renee Monroe.

“I love seeing what people come up with, especially people like bankers who are like, ‘I’m not creative,’ and they are! They just don’t know it,” Catlin says.